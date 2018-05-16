Texas AG Sues OxyContin Manufacturer Over Opioid Crisis

Purdue Pharma, the company that makes OxyContin, misrepresented the drug's risks, potential for addiction and appropriate dosage schedules, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton wants the company to compensate the state for its alleged role in the opioid addiction crisis that led to more than 42,000 overdoses nationwide in 2016.

"As Purdue got rich from sales of its opioids, Texans and others across the nation were swept up in a public health crisis that led to tens of thousands of deaths each year due to opioid overdoses." — Ken Paxton Facebook

“My office is holding Purdue Pharma accountable for fueling the nation’s opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing prescription painkillers, including OxyContin, when it knew their drugs were potentially dangerous and that its use had a high likelihood of leading to addiction,” Paxton told reporters at a press conference Tuesday. “As Purdue got rich from sales of its opioids, Texans and others across the nation were swept up in a public health crisis that led to tens of thousands of deaths each year due to opioid overdoses.”

The attorney general is suing Purdue under Texas' Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Attorneys general in five other states — Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota and Tennessee — filed similar lawsuits Tuesday, Paxton said. He said that as Purdue attempted to sell Texas doctors and patients on OxyContin and its other drugs, it "misrepresented or failed to disclose the risk of addiction to opioids," falsely told doctors that there was no "ceiling dose" of the company's opioid drugs, leading them to believe they could prescribe higher and higher doses indefinitely, and "made false, unsubstantiated representations about 'pseudoaddiction.'" The company, according to Paxton, told doctors that common signs of addiction in patients were "actually signs that the patient need[ed] a higher dose of opioid."