Scorching Temperatures Lead to Record Texas Electricity Demand

For the fifth consecutive day, temperatures at DFW Airport easily cracked 100 degrees Wednesday, topping out at 106 just after 5 p.m. As the relentless heat pummeled North Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the nonprofit that oversees 90 percent of Texas' electric grid, felt the stress as well.

Twice Wednesday, according to ERCOT, Texans demanded more electricity than any other time in the state's history, breaking a record set in August 2016. Between 3 and 4 p.m. peak demand reached 71,438 megawatts, topping the Aug. 11, 2016, demand of 71,110 megawatts. The next hour, Texans' demand for life-giving electricity and, presumably, air conditioning, went even higher, cresting at 72,192 megawatts.

"Texans continue to deal with extreme heat across the state as ERCOT and electricity providers are working diligently to ensure they have the power they need to keep cool. We fully expect to keep hitting new demand records as summer 2018 continues," ERCOT said in a statement Wednesday.

For the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend, things look like they'll be getting even tougher for the electrical grid — and North Texas' collective sanity.