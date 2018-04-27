Texas Voter ID Law Upheld by Appeals Court

You may see something like this next time you go vote.

Texas' controversial voter identification law will go into full effect for the first time, following a Friday afternoon ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. According to a three-judge panel in the case, a lower court exceeded its authority when it blocked the law earlier this year.

The 5th Circuit ruled that the state did enough in 2017 when it passed a new voter ID law intended to fix federal court-identified problems with the state's first voter ID measure, passed in 2013.

"The Texas Legislature passed a law designed to cure all the flaws cited in evidence when the case was first tried. The Legislature succeeded in its goal," Judge Edith H. Jones' opinion read. "Yet the plaintiffs were unsatisfied and successfully pressed the district court to enjoin not only SB 14, but also the new ameliorative law ("SB 5"). Because the district court's permanent injunction and order for further relief abused its discretion, we reverse and render."