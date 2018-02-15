Texas' Voter Turnout Remains Abysmal. What Does That Mean for 2018?

Texas' voter turnout has gotten slightly better over the last half-decade but remains among the worst in the country, according to new research from the University of Texas at Austin. The state ranks 44th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia in voter registration, and it ranked 47th out of 51 for turnout during the 2016 election.

Texans don't show up, the study claims, because they dislike the candidates who are running and the issue about which the candidates are arguing. Ahead of the 2018 election, that seems like bad news for Democrats, who typically do better when turnout is high. Liberals in the state, however, think they can bring change just by getting a few more people to show up.

The study found that only 68 percent of eligible citizens in Texas are registered to vote, well below the U.S. leader, the District of Columbia, in which 82 percent of citizens are registered. The numbers are even worse among young Texans. Of Texans ages 18-24 who are eligible to vote, fewer than half, 48 percent, are registered to do so, which is 7 percent less than the national average of 55 percent for that age group.