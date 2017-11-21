'The Spark': A Fire Breather's Battles Against Cancer and Mediocrity Reignite Every Other Week

There's a sprinkle of rain falling outside the Green Elephant, a small dive bar near Southern Methodist University, when Draco Pendragon takes the stage. He dresses like a heavy-metal circus ringmaster, clad in black leather pants and a steam-punk top hat, and wields a whip that spouts flames when he cracks it. He opens his mouth and a jet of flame erupts. Pendragon uses his mouth to regulate the stream of flammable fluid to make fiery art.

He says controlling the flames makes him feel "grounded in a way that you've never been grounded before. The stress relief, the emotional release — everything about it is natural, flowing.”

Pendragon's real name is Patrick Thomas, but his fellow performers know him as Papa Dragon. Every other Wednesday, he and other fire entertainers showcase their arcane craft at the Green Elephant, one of the few businesses in Dallas to navigate the local fire code to get the permits needed to host fire acts. One of the requirements includes having a fire marshal on the premises during a show, watching for dangerous situations. The owners pay the fire marshals $250 an hour, making shows too expensive to put on more than every other week.

Thomas has been a fire breather since the 1980s, when he found inspiration from fire-breathing Kiss bassist Gene Simmons. He retired from the stage but in 2013 received a diagnose of Stage 4 throat cancer. His weight plummeted and he lost his teeth, and he says the character of his throat changed. The doctors bluntly told him he would never breath fire again.

“I experienced terrible radiation burns on my neck, internally and externally,” Thomas says. “It was the hardest thing I had ever done in life.”

Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center in 2015 helped him beat cancer, but he says teaching his craft to "the fire community" fueled his spirit and gave him purpose as he battled the disease. Former student Hillary Bonner introduced him to the Green Elephant in Dallas. She was the flame effects operator for the drum circle that meets every other Wednesday. Everyone knew her as Kite, and Thomas says she helped him “live again through the fire arts.”

Bonner died in an accident on her way home from a renaissance festival in 2016, when she lost control of her car during a rainstorm. Thomas took over as the flame effects operator at the Green Elephant, and the experienced flame performing artist started training aspiring performers.

“You recognize the spark in someone else, you fan that flame,” Thomas says. “You watch the beauty that will come out of this individual as they connect with this element — what I call dancing with the dragon."

Lighting the flame

In the 1980s, Thomas was serving in the Army in Massachusetts when a performer taught him the art of fire breathing. He practiced as an amateur until the 1990s, when he met Christa Avalon, a fire breather who headlined in Vegas. There, fire entertainers found lucrative work at pool parties, luaus and weddings.

“She renewed that spark within me,” Thomas says.

In the late 90s, he worked with the Falcon Fire Warriors, a horse act that did a little bit of swordplay. He was also perfecting his stage character, Lingus the Cunning, at Scarborough Renaissance Festival. He was part of a large group of people who considered themselves “unsanctioned characters” and referred to themselves as “Kodak moments” because fair attendees would often ask them for photographs.

Then he met Jeff Gilmore, one of the owners of Hawkwood Medieval Fantasy Faire, and pitched the idea of a flame act. Thomas' love of renaissance festivals introduced him to a variety of like-minded people from the community, including a fire-breathing sword swallower and a magician he taught to eat fire. They became part of the Dragon Tribe, and Thomas changed his stage name from Lingus the Cunning to Draco Pendragon.

They didn't just breathe fire on stage. They also manipulated it, choreographed it with music and introduced various fire props into their production. They performed for a couple of years until Hawkwood closed down.

The troupe spent a year and half performing at block parties, corporate events and weddings. As troupes do, the members slowly went their separate ways. In the early 2000s, Thomas started teaching strippers — mostly women — fire skills to incorporate into their dance routines. That's how he met his wife, Melissa. He decided to shelf the fuel and retired from the performance art, he says, to focus on his family — just before his illness interrupted his plans and threatened his life.

EXPAND David Hernando spins a fire staff at the Green Elephant. Brian Maschino

Stop, drop and roll

Safety is the major concern for a fire performer. Thomas acts as a safety spotter, kneeling next to the Green Elephant's stage with a wet towel and a fire extinguisher as his students perform with their flaming whips, bo staffs and fans. Fire breathers use lamp oil because it's a high-flashpoint fuel, meaning it doesn't have a chance to reignite. They'll ignite their hands, arms and legs and breathe smaller dragon fire from the flames dancing on the palms of their hands. Those who spit fire do their damnedest not to swallow the oil.

A flame dart spinner known as Torch says he knew a couple of fire breathers who were rushed to the hospital after hiccups caused them to suck in some fuel. Thomas and the other fire breathers rinse their mouths out with mouthwash after their performances.