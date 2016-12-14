The Year in TSA Weapons Seizures at Texas Airports

DFW International Airport and Love Field accounted for 210 of the 2,653 TSA firearm discoveries at U.S. airports in 2015. TSA on Instagram

In 2016, Transportation Security Administration screeners routinely detected more than 50 guns at U.S. airports. The 2,653 firearms discovered last year set an annual record for the TSA.

North Texas residents set a high bar in 2015 when it came to bringing guns to the airport, accounting for nearly 8 percent of all the guns nabbed nationwide. So it's a little disappointing that DFW International this year hasn't even made the TSA's Instagram page. There, the agency updates its 596,000 followers with both individual finds and weekly posts quantifying the numbers of guns and/or knives discovered nationally.

Still, despite the absence of DFW, there have been some interesting catches at Texas airports, including some at Love Field. Here are a few Lone Star catches that the TSA social media called out for special mention.

1. Tiny .9mm at Love Field

This pintsized 9mm firearm was discovered recently in a carry-on bag at Dallas Love Field (DAL).

2. Inert Mortar Shells in Longview

3. Clips and Cutlery at Austin-Bergstrom

4. Revolver at Love Field

This firearm was discovered recently in a carry-on bag at Dallas (DAL).

5. Purse Pistol in San Antonio