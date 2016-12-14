The Year in TSA Weapons Seizures at Texas Airports
|
DFW International Airport and Love Field accounted for 210 of the 2,653 TSA firearm discoveries at U.S. airports in 2015.
In 2016, Transportation Security Administration screeners routinely detected more than 50 guns at U.S. airports. The 2,653 firearms discovered last year set an annual record for the TSA.
North Texas residents set a high bar in 2015 when it came to bringing guns to the airport, accounting for nearly 8 percent of all the guns nabbed nationwide. So it's a little disappointing that DFW International this year hasn't even made the TSA's Instagram page. There, the agency updates its 596,000 followers with both individual finds and weekly posts quantifying the numbers of guns and/or knives discovered nationally.
Still, despite the absence of DFW, there have been some interesting catches at Texas airports, including some at Love Field. Here are a few Lone Star catches that the TSA social media called out for special mention.
1. Tiny .9mm at Love Field
2. Inert Mortar Shells in Longview
#TSAGoodCatch - Two inert mortar shells were discovered in a checked bag at Longview (GGG). If an item looks like a real bomb, grenade, mine, etc., it is prohibited. When these items are found at a checkpoint or in checked baggage, they can cause significant delays because our explosives detection professionals must respond to resolve the alarm. Even if they are novelty items, you are prohibited from bringing them on board the aircraft.
3. Clips and Cutlery at Austin-Bergstrom
In addition to the normal travel necessities, this Austin (AUS) traveler brought along their firearm and cutlery set. While firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags, you can pack them in your checked baggage, as long as you meet the packing guidelines: bit.ly/travelingwithfirearms. Knives can also be packed in checked baggage. #TSATravelTips
4. Revolver at Love Field
5. Purse Pistol in San Antonio
#TSATravelTips - Remember to take your gun out of your purse prior to traveling through the checkpoint. While firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags, you can pack them in your checked baggage, as long as you meet the packing guidelines: bit.ly/travelingwithfirearms. This firearm was discovered at San Antonio (SAT).
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
SMU Mustangs Mens Basketball vs. McNeese State Cowboys Basketball
TicketsWed., Dec. 14, 7:00pm
-
Texas Legends vs. Reno Bighorns
TicketsWed., Dec. 14, 7:00pm
-
Allen Americans vs. Colorado Eagles
TicketsWed., Dec. 14, 7:05pm
-
Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons
TicketsWed., Dec. 14, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!