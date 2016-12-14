menu

Manhunter for "El Gato" Cartel Boss Sentenced in Southlake Murder


The Year in TSA Weapons Seizures at Texas Airports

Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 11:08 a.m.
By Matthew Martinez
DFW International Airport and Love Field accounted for 210 of the 2,653 TSA firearm discoveries at U.S. airports in 2015.
In 2016, Transportation Security Administration screeners  routinely detected more than 50 guns at U.S. airports. The 2,653 firearms discovered last year set an annual record for the TSA.

North Texas residents set a high bar in 2015 when it came to bringing guns to the airport, accounting for nearly 8 percent of all the guns nabbed nationwide. So it's a little disappointing that  DFW International this year hasn't even made the TSA's Instagram page. There, the agency updates its 596,000 followers with both individual finds and weekly posts quantifying the numbers of guns and/or knives discovered nationally.

Still, despite the absence of DFW, there have been some interesting catches at Texas airports, including some at Love Field. Here are a few Lone Star catches that the TSA social media called out for special mention.

1. Tiny .9mm at Love Field

2. Inert Mortar Shells in Longview

3. Clips and Cutlery at Austin-Bergstrom

4. Revolver at Love Field

5. Purse Pistol in San Antonio

Matthew Martinez
Matt Martinez is a DFW-lifer who handles the Observer's editorial social media channels when he's not waxing cynical in our news, food and music verticals. Rest assured, he hates your favorite team. Matt studied journalism at the University of Texas and then again, for some reason, at UNT. He has written for the Austin Chronicle, the Denton Record-Chronicle and currently writes sports for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

