 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Dallas cops appear to have some gambling issues.
Dallas cops appear to have some gambling issues.
Brittany Nunn

Three Dallas Cops Arrested Thursday Afternoon on Gambling Charges

Stephen Young | June 29, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Three Dallas Police Department officers — two senior corporals and a sergeant — turned themselves in Thursday afternoon on gambling promotion charges.

DPD declined to name the law enforcement agency Sgt. Shannon Browning, Senior Cpl. Edward Van Meter and Senior Cpl. Roger Williams, turned themselves into. Their arrests are the latest in a string of alleged gambling infractions by members of the department.

Related Stories

According to a memo sent to the Dallas City Council on Wednesday night, the three arrests stem from an investigation into Senior Cpl. Edrick Smith.

In December, Smith was charged with gambling promotion, misuse of official information and bribery. According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA-TV, Sgt. Latasha Moore told DPD public integrity officers that Smith frequented a gambling hall called the Blue Dragon Events Center. Moore later recorded Smith offering her a $100 Pappadeaux gift card if she would tip him off — by sending him a "Go Cowboys" text — if a raid was coming on the Blue Dragon, according to the affidavit.

Eventually, Smith gave Moore the gift card, according to police. He also repeatedly looked up cases and files related to the Blue Dragon on DPD's internal computer system, according to the affidavit.

On June 13, DPD arrested Moore, the officer who wore a wire to help catch Smith, on a separate gambling promotion charge after she deposited $1,600 in cash at an ATM across the street from an alleged illegal gambling operation in a Red Bird convenience store.

DPD is not releasing information about how Browning, Van Meter and Williams are tied to Smith, but the City Council memo refers to the three officers as Smith's "accomplices." Additionally, Smith has been charged with two more counts of engaging in organized criminal activity related to gambling promotion and money laundering.

Smith, Van Meter, Williams, Browning and Moore are all on administrative leave pending the investigations into their alleged crimes. 

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >