Dallas' Tomi Lahren Has Had a Bad Week

Conservative media yakker Tomi Lahren had such a rough week that even Kathy Griffin came to her defense.

The pummeling began Sunday. Lahren, a Dallasite and contributor to Fox News, was having brunch in Minneapolis when fellow brunchers heckled her, calling her, among other things, a racist. Lahren said later that the treatment was “not something I’m not used to.” When she got up to leave the place, a woman dashed her with a full glass of water.

Lahren was there to eat with her family. She said later on Fox and Friends that the incident embarrassed her and her family.