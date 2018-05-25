Dallas' Tomi Lahren Has Had a Bad Week

Conservative media yakker Tomi Lahren had such a rough week that even Kathy Griffin came to her defense.
The pummeling began Sunday. Lahren, a Dallasite and contributor to Fox News, was having brunch in Minneapolis when fellow brunchers heckled her, calling her, among other things, a racist. Lahren said later that the treatment was “not something I’m not used to.” When she got up to leave the place, a woman dashed her with a full glass of water.
Lahren was there to eat with her family. She said later on Fox and Friends that the incident embarrassed her and her family.
“At the end of the day, I am a person, too,” she said. “I do get humiliated and embarrassed just like anyone else, but I’m tough [and] my family’s tough. We can handle it.”
Let's pause for a minute to ponder the fact that a person who once worked for Glenn Beck and compared Black Lives Matter to the Klan is A) not used to be calling a racist and B) capable of being embarrassed.
But she has her admirers. Among them is President Donald Trump, who chimed in on Twitter.
Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018
And Griffin — remember, the comedian who posted a photo depicting herself holding Trump’s decapitated head — criticized the hecklers for mistreating Lahren, with whom Griffin admits she disagrees on just about everything.
I couldn’t disagree more with @TomiLahren, but I don’t think it’s cool to resort to physical actions to make your point.— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 23, 2018
The first amendment is a beautiful thing - use it. https://t.co/Yx8obh0aH0
Lahren’s week of scorn didn’t end there.
She posted an Instagram story about wearing an American flag onesie. She even wore an American flag outfit on air this week. People online took the moment to call her out for her criticism of NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem last season. A couple of people on Twitter shared with her part of the U.S. Flag Code.
Hey @TomiLahren, FYI: 4 U.S. Code § 8 - Respect for flag (d)— KSR (@baby7billion) May 23, 2018
“The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery.”
Just saying. https://t.co/uFvoAv5deR
Lahren has said that black players who took a knee during the national anthem at football games were disrespectful of the flag and of the country. She was especially vocal about Colin Kaepernick, even posting a fake photo of him kneeling amid a scene from D-Day after GQ named him the 2017 Citizen of the Year. Internet users utilized that photo, sent in a tweet, to torch Lahren for being a racist.
Lahren has built a career out of controversy. Before moving to Fox News, Lahren worked for Irving-based The Blaze, a media network owned by firebrand Beck. The company suspended her last year for a comment she made on The View about pro-life women being hypocrites. Lahren sued Beck’s company, and the case was later settled.
