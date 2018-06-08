Ethan Couch's Mom, Tonya, Arrested for Using Amphetamine While on Bail

Less than a month after being released from Tarrant County jail, Tonya Couch is a wanted woman again. Thursday night, Tarrant County authorities arrested Couch after revoking the affluenza mom's $75,000 bail. Couch, just as she was in March, is accused of failing a urinalysis, violating the portion of her bail agreement that requires that she not use drugs or alcohol while awaiting trial.
A couple of months ago, Tarrant County did not release the substance for which she tested positive. This time, just a few weeks after getting out of jail for the first violation, Couch tested positive for amphetamine or methamphetamine.
Couch, the mother of Ethan Couch, is awaiting trial for charges related to her son's flight to Mexico in 2015. A Tarrant County judge sentenced Ethan Couch to 10 years probation for killing four people in 2013 drunk driving incident. During his trial, Ethan Couch's defense famously claimed that the then 16-year-old suffered from "affluenza," a condition, commonly known as "being spoiled," brought on by his rich parents' failure to set boundaries for his behavior.
Tonya and Ethan Couch headed to Mexico after a video surfaced showing the younger Couch playing beer pong in late 2015, spurring fears that his probation would be revoked for using alchohold. Mother and son were eventually captured in Puerto Vallarta after police tracked a cellphone the two had used to order pizza from a local Domino's. After their return to Tarrant County, Ethan Couch received a 720-day jail sentence as a condition of transferring to the adult probation system. Prosecutors charged Tonya Couch with money laundering and helping her son flee.
Ethan Couch left prison earlier this year after completing his jail sentence without incident. His mother has not been as successful keeping a low profile.
In June 2017, she narrowly avoided having her bail revoked after witnesses saw her taking a sip of beer at a sports bar in Fort Worth and handling a firearm at a gun show. At the time, Tarrant County District Judge Wayne Salvant warned her that he wouldn't tolerate any further violations of bail conditions.
"The eyes of Texas are upon you," he said.
