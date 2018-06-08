Ethan Couch's Mom, Tonya, Arrested for Using Amphetamine While on Bail

Less than a month after being released from Tarrant County jail, Tonya Couch is a wanted woman again. Thursday night, Tarrant County authorities arrested Couch after revoking the affluenza mom's $75,000 bail. Couch, just as she was in March, is accused of failing a urinalysis, violating the portion of her bail agreement that requires that she not use drugs or alcohol while awaiting trial.

A couple of months ago, Tarrant County did not release the substance for which she tested positive. This time, just a few weeks after getting out of jail for the first violation, Couch tested positive for amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Couch, the mother of Ethan Couch, is awaiting trial for charges related to her son's flight to Mexico in 2015. A Tarrant County judge sentenced Ethan Couch to 10 years probation for killing four people in 2013 drunk driving incident. During his trial, Ethan Couch's defense famously claimed that the then 16-year-old suffered from "affluenza," a condition, commonly known as "being spoiled," brought on by his rich parents' failure to set boundaries for his behavior.