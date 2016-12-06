Twenty-One Indicted in the Forest Park Medical Center Healthcare Fraud

Forest Park Medical Center Forest Park Medical Center

The plan seemed simple enough: open up a couple of shell companies to funnel millions in bribe and kickback payments in exchange for patient referrals.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Texas claims Forest Park Medical Center paid approximately $40 million in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for patient referrals. Surgeons, primary care physicians, chiropractors, lawyers, worker’s compensation preauthorization specialists and others routed patients to the physician-owned Forest Park Medical Center in Dallas, an out-of-network hospital.

Setting up an out-of-network hospital allowed the owners — Alan Beauchamp, 64; Richard Toussaint, Jr., 58; Wade Barker, 51; and Wilton Burt, 61 — to set their own prices for services and receive a substantially higher reimbursement rate by insurance companies, the FBI Dallas Field Ofice said in a release.

The referrals were primarily of patients eligible for high reimbursements for out of network private insurance benefits, and some of which received benefits from federally funded programs. “Medical providers who enrich themselves through bribes and kickbacks are not only perverting our critical health care system, but they are committing a serious crime,” U.S. Attorney John Parker says. “Massive, multi-faceted schemes such as this one, built on illegal financial relationships, drive up the cost of healthcare for everyone and must be stopped.”

Twenty-one defendants were charged in the indictment. Along with Dallas residents Beauchamp, Toussaint, Barker and Burt, other defendants include:

Andrea Kay Smith, 37, of Rockwall, Texas

Carli Adele Hempel, 40, of Plano, Texas

Kelly Wade Loter, 48, of Dallas

Jackson Jacob, 53, of Murphy, Texas

Douglas Sung Won, 45, of Dallas

Michael Bassem Rimlawi, 45, of Dallas

David Daesung Kim, 54, of Southlake, Texas

William Daniel Nicholson IV, 46, of Dallas

Shawn Mark Henry, 46, of Fort Worth, Texas

Mrugeshkumar Kumar Shah, 42, of Garland, Texas

Gerald Peter Foox, 69, of Tyler, Texas

Frank Gonzales Jr., 41, of Midland, Texas

Israel Ortiz, 49, of Dallas

Iris Kathleen Forrest, 56, of Dallas

Andrew Jonathan Hillman, 40, of Dallas

Semyon Narosov, 51, of Dallas

Royce Vaughn Bicklein, 44, of San Antonio, Texas



They were charged with multiple counts of offering or paying and soliciting or receiving illegal remuneration in violation of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute, violating the federal Travel Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering. They were also charged with aiding and abetting.

Federal investigators claim Forest Park founders Beauchamp, Toussaint, Barker and Bur refused to join the networks of insurance plans for a certain period of time to enrich themselves and their managers by using the out-of-network billing and reimbursement system. They also claim Forest Park’s referral coordinator, Andrea Smith, owned a shell company called Unique Healthcare. It was created to funnel bribe and kickback payments to surgeons in exchange for patient referrals, according to law enforcement officials.

But she wasn’t the only one.

Jackson Jacob owned a shell company named Adelaide Business Solutions that he used to funnel bribe and kickback payments to surgeons, primary care physicians, chiropractors, lawyers, worker’s compensation and preauthorization specialists and others for patient referrals. He also gave kickbacks to surgeons who used Forest Park’s facilities to perform medical procedures like surgeries.

They say Forest Park’s Director of Bariatric Services Carli Hempel led efforts to sell Medicare and Medicaid referrals to a non Forest Park facility

“The allegations against the defendants in this indictment indicate that patient trust was broken by the payments of kickbacks and bribes used to induce surgeons to use their hospital to perform services,” says Special Agent in Charge Tamera Cantu.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s press release lays out the rest of the government’s allegations against the 21 defendants, including investors receiving millions in bribe and kickback payments and a clinic owned by Israel Ortiz that received more than $1 million in bribe and kickback payments for patient referrals.

Federal investigators say the bribes and kickbacks resulted in patients’ insurance plans being billed more than a half a billion dollars. Ten million was also bill to the Department of Defense healthcare program TRICARE. Twenty-five million was billed to the Department of Labor FECA healthcare program and more than $60 million was billed to FEHBP health care program for federal employees and retirees.

“The charges announced today show that the government will not tolerate corrupt practices by medical providers motivated by greed,” says Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Thomas M. Class, Sr. “The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify those who manipulate and defraud our healthcare system and to seek their prosecution.”

