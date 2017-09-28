Fixer Upper Comes to an End, and Tears Flow on Twitter
Joanna and Chip Gaines are breaking cable TV hearts.
Mike Brooks
When news that HGTV's hit show Fixer Upper would come to an end after season five, the internet blew up. The stars of the show, Waco residents Chip and Joanna Gaines, announced the decision on their Magnolia Market blog via a video where in which they hold hands and say they made the decision to take a breath and focus on their family.
The timing of this decision raises some red flags, considering HGTV announced about six months ago that Fixer Upper would get a spinoff show focusing on the design aspect of the renovation process. And a few weeks ago, the Gaines announced their Target home and lifestyle line, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. Also, their Magnolia Market in Waco is expanding to include Chip's Corner, which will sell small tools and other things Chip focuses on during the renovation process. Chip's book, Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff, will be released in a few weeks.
While the couple's renovation business really started it all, Fixer Upper made them near-household names. Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing at Waco's Convention & Visitors Bureau, says she was surprised to hear the announcement Tuesday morning with the rest of the public, but she believes the couple just needs to take a breath.
Here's what Twitter thinks:
Wife: Are you drinking?!— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) September 26, 2017
Me: Chip and Joanna Gaines are quitting "Fixer Upper."
Wife: Pour me one.
Chip and Joanna are quitting Fixer Upper the Kardashians are multiplying at an alarming rate, honestly what else could go wrong in 2017?¿— Carly Laginess (@_ylarc) September 27, 2017
The planet is dying, we have to explain why shooting unarmed poc is wrong, and Fixer Upper is ending? Anyone want to add some bad news?— Jorden Crowe (@JordenCrowe) September 27, 2017
if Fixer Upper is no more, how am I supposed to know how to decorate my dream house???? #halp— mackenziegrace (@MackGramling) September 27, 2017
Dear gossip mags: Please stop clickbaiting with "did Chip and Joanna Gaines get a divorce?!". You're going to give my mom a heart attack.— Sarah (@specialagentsb) September 16, 2017
Not to be dramatic, but Chip and Joanna ending Fixer Upper is literally the worst news I've heard in a long time— Ally Burdick (@allyburdick) September 26, 2017
Me reacting to Fixer Upper final season: pic.twitter.com/6JKVqoU4Wh— Howie Madagan (@haroldmadagan) September 27, 2017
-
-
-
-
