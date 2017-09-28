menu

Fixer Upper Comes to an End, and Tears Flow on Twitter


Fixer Upper Comes to an End, and Tears Flow on Twitter

Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Paige Skinner
Joanna and Chip Gaines are breaking cable TV hearts.
Joanna and Chip Gaines are breaking cable TV hearts.
Mike Brooks
When news that HGTV's hit show Fixer Upper would come to an end after season five, the internet blew up. The stars of the show, Waco residents Chip and Joanna Gaines, announced the decision on their Magnolia Market blog via a video where in which they hold hands and say they made the decision to take a breath and focus on their family.

The timing of this decision raises some red flags, considering HGTV announced about six months ago that Fixer Upper would get a spinoff show focusing on the design aspect of the renovation process. And a few weeks ago, the Gaines announced their Target home and lifestyle line, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. Also, their Magnolia Market in Waco is expanding to include Chip's Corner, which will sell small tools and other things Chip focuses on during the renovation process. Chip's book, Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff, will be released in a few weeks.

While the couple's renovation business really started it all, Fixer Upper made them near-household names. Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing at Waco's Convention & Visitors Bureau, says she was surprised to hear the announcement Tuesday morning with the rest of the public, but she believes the couple just needs to take a breath.

Here's what Twitter thinks:

Paige Skinner
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

