Dallas Police Arrest 2 Suspects for Carjacking After Lamborghini Catches Fire

Monday, August 21, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Stephen Young
The carjacked Lamborghini caught fire after a police chase through Oak Cliff.
The carjacked Lamborghini caught fire after a police chase through Oak Cliff.
Texas Department of Transportation
Two men carjacked a valet Sunday morning in front at the Omni Dallas Hotel on Lamar Street downtown. Dallas Air 1, the Dallas Police Department's helicopter, picked up the Lamborghini around 8 a.m. near Kiest Boulevard and Polk Street in Oak Cliff.

As Air 1 continued tracking the Lamborghini, it called in help from several Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies, who pursued the car on the ground. After a chase through Oak Cliff, the car stopped when it caught fire near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Interstate 45. Sheriff's deputies arrested two men at the scene.

On Sunday night, Dallas police confirmed the identities of the two men arrested. Dez Montayevian Bell, 19, is in Dallas County Jail, charged with robbery and evading in a vehicle. William Caston, 18, faces robbery and theft charges.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

