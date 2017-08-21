Dallas Police Arrest 2 Suspects for Carjacking After Lamborghini Catches Fire
|
The carjacked Lamborghini caught fire after a police chase through Oak Cliff.
Texas Department of Transportation
Two men carjacked a valet Sunday morning in front at the Omni Dallas Hotel on Lamar Street downtown. Dallas Air 1, the Dallas Police Department's helicopter, picked up the Lamborghini around 8 a.m. near Kiest Boulevard and Polk Street in Oak Cliff.
Air 1 just assisted DPD Ch 4/7 and DSO with vehicle pursuit of a fresh carjacked Lamborghini. Both suspects arrested.— Dallas Air One (@DPDAir1) August 20, 2017
As Air 1 continued tracking the Lamborghini, it called in help from several Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies, who pursued the car on the ground. After a chase through Oak Cliff, the car stopped when it caught fire near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Interstate 45. Sheriff's deputies arrested two men at the scene.
On Sunday night, Dallas police confirmed the identities of the two men arrested. Dez Montayevian Bell, 19, is in Dallas County Jail, charged with robbery and evading in a vehicle. William Caston, 18, faces robbery and theft charges.
