Two Tornadoes Confirmed As North Texas Picks Up the Pieces from Tuesday Storms

One of the hardest hit areas Tuesday night. City of Lewisville

Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes struck North Texas in the midst of Tuesday night’s damaging winds and rain in North Texas. The first, labeled an EF0 tornado by the NWS, which means it featured winds of 65 to 85 mph, hit North Fort Worth, Keller and Southlake in northern Tarrant Count.

The second, classified as a stronger EF1 tornado, tore through Lewisville, causing some of the storm’s most extensive damage. The city of Lewisville took Wednesday to document much of the storm’s aftermath in photos and video.

By far - the worst area of damage - Fox Ave. and Ramblewood Dr. pic.twitter.com/TQTPcObdzn — City Of Lewisville (@LewisvilleTexas) March 29, 2017

Pic 1 - The Roberts Group and Nationwide Insurance building's front entrance now. Pic 2 - what the entrance used to look like. pic.twitter.com/Z2rKd25oZ9 — City Of Lewisville (@LewisvilleTexas) March 29, 2017

Video from inside Lewisville Public Library at 2:33 a.m. Notice the falling ceiling tiles and the light fixture that falls off the wall. pic.twitter.com/q4p8d2z40d — City Of Lewisville (@LewisvilleTexas) March 29, 2017

Despite not being hit with a tornado, Rockwall received some of the worst damage in the storm, thanks to what the NWS estimates were 90-95 mph straight-line winds in the suburb.

Damage to a home in Rockwall #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/Re11m4jSFE — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 29, 2017

A look at a resident's security video when the storm hit in Rockwall. Straight line winds or tornado? @GoodDayFox4 pic.twitter.com/wlIba4kEwq — saul garza (@Saulgarzafox4) March 29, 2017

Aerials from Sky Ranger show major damage in Rockwall at Dalton Ranch. Looks like tornado path. @NWSFortWorth to survey. @ameschopper5 pic.twitter.com/ieFHKdNHLO — Grant Johnston (@GrantJNBC5) March 29, 2017

First look at damage in Rockwall. #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/Hk2zEfiCQB — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 29, 2017

Around North Texas, as far north as Sherman and as far south as Granbury, communities were hit with tree, roof, fence and sign damage. Dallas itself, as you can see from the NWS map, managed to avoid the worst of the damage. Three Dallas ISD schools — Bryan Elementary, Casa View Elementary and Long Middle — were forced to open Wednesday without power, according to the district, but the district avoided closing or opening any schools late. DFW suburbs weren’t so lucky. Arlington ISD, Tarrant County College and Mansfield ISD were all forced to close campuses.

About 208,000 homes lost power during the storm, according to Oncor, but only about a third of those households experienced outages extending into Wednesday afternoon.