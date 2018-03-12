Dallas Firefighter, Journalist Among Five Dead in New York Helicopter Crash

Brian McDaniel died in helicopter crash in New York on Sunday night. Dallas Fire and Rescue

A Dallas firefighter and a New York journalist with ties to North Texas died Sunday night when a helicopter in which they were taking a tour of the city crashed into the East River. A tourist from Argentina and two employees of Liberty Helicopters, the company running the tour, also died. The pilot of the helicopter survived but remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday afternoon.

Fire Rescue Officer Brian McDaniel, 26, joined the Dallas Fire Department in 2016. He worked at Fire Station 36 near Pinkston High School in West Dallas for almost two years and was in New York on vacation. McDaniel was single and didn't have any kids, according to the fire department.

@cnn @FoxNews just witnessed a helicopter crash into the East River .. hope everyone’s ok. Caught it all on tape! pic.twitter.com/saHOMTLR69 — JJ Magers (@JJmagers) March 11, 2018