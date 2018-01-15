U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Texas Gerrymandering Case

Rafael Anchia is head of the Texas House's Mexican American Legislative Caucus, a plaintiff in the lawsuit against the state.

Texas' fight over its congressional and legislative boundaries isn't over. Not by a long shot.

On Friday afternoon, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Perez v. Abbott, the state's years-long fight with voting rights organizations that claim that Texas' black and Latino populations have been unconstitutionally packed into some districts while being drawn out of others.

The court's decision is a small victory for the state's Republican leadership, which has sought to delay a pair of 2017 rulings in lower courts requiring that two congressional and nine legislative districts in Texas be redrawn, potentially before the 2018 election. The Supreme Court had previously stayed both of those rulings, which threw out portions of maps that were redrawn in 2012 and 2013, as the case initially made its way through the federal courts.