Graphic Video Captures Violent Beating on DART Train

EXPAND A teenagers hits a man with a skateboard at DART's Deep Ellum Station. Littmobtv via Facebook

It all started, according to Dallas Area Rapid Transit spokesman Mark Ball, with a request to stop smoking. Between 11 p.m. and midnight Sunday night, a group of seven teenagers got on a northbound Green Line train while smoking. A man asked them to stop smoking, Ball said. The teenagers, some of whom were male and some female, then attacked the man.

For more than two minutes, the teens punched and kicked the man. One teen lifted himself up using the train's safety bars to kick the attack victim. When the victim gets off the train at the Deep Ellum station, the teens followed, continuing to stomp, kick and punch the man.

When he got up and walked back toward the train, they attacked him again. They beat the victim and hit him in the head with a skateboard until he lay on the ground, apparently unconscious.

At 12:02 a.m., paramedics took the victim to nearby Baylor University Medical Center, Ball said. While he declined to press charges, DART police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the suspects should contact DART police at 214-928-6300.

