Violent Weekend Caps Bloody Eight Days in Dallas

Beginning a week ago Saturday, Sept. 25, eight people have been murdered in the city of Dallas. After the violent week, Dallas' murder count for 2016 sits at 137, already one more than the 136 total homicides Dallas Police investigated in 2015. Sixty-seven of those murders remain on the police department's cold case list for 2016 unsolved, soon to be joined by some of the murders from this week.

Last weekend began with the Saturday murders of Ruben Moreno, Branshaun Boyce and Gerlando Halstied. Moreno was the first victim allegedly killed by Guillermo Luviano-Franco, who was eventually arrested in Georgetown Tuesday, ending a crime spree that police say included two murders, an aggravated kidnapping and an arson.

Guillermo Luviano-Franco Williamson County

Boyce and Halstied were shot and killed early Saturday morning in the parking lot of the city-owned Hidden Ridge Apartments on Ferris Branch Road in Lake Highlands. The two victims were the third and fourth people shot in less than two weeks at the complex. On Sept. 16, a child and another unnamed victim were shot at the complex after two groups of people shot at each other in the complex's parking lot.

Melvin Louis Jackson, 34, is wanted for the murders of Boyce and Halstied.

Melvin Louis Jackson Dallas Police Department

Later that afternoon, Adrian Cook, 19, was shot and killed at an Old East Dallas apartment complex on Munger Avenue. Police have yet to identify a suspect in his murder.

Early Sunday morning, Richard Myers was shot during a robbery on Rylie Road in southeast Dallas. Myers' shooter, according to police, fled the scene and has not been identified.

Friday afternoon, two more men, Hector Vela and Yulio Camacho, were murdered, and another shot, just before 2 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue just east of Lake Cliff in Oak Cliff. According to police, Vela and Camacho drove past the men who are now believed to have shot them before turning around and driving toward the shooters. The cars then exchanged fire, killing Vela and Camacho and injuring the other passenger in their car. Police are still looking for the killers.

Saturday morning made eight murders in eight days as three people were shot at a Texaco gas station on Singleton in West Dallas. Two of the victims survived while another died at the scene.

