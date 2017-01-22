menu

W. Writes Obama, Pudge Enters the Hall and a Reporter Shares a Urine Color Chart: The Week in Review

Texas' Lt. Gov. Designs Jewelry and Starts a Pyrrhic War Over Bathrooms: The Observer's News Week in Review


W. Writes Obama, Pudge Enters the Hall and a Reporter Shares a Urine Color Chart: The Week in Review

Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Joe Pappalardo
News in the mirror is closer than it appears.
News in the mirror is closer than it appears.
Joe Pappalardo
We know you're busy, so here's a roundup of the week's news from the Dallas Observer.

Medical Examiner: Brian Loncar Died of a Cocaine Overdose
The high profile attorney died days after burying his daughter.

City Council Learns of Consequences to Streets When They Delayed Bond Vote
The city budget only had enough money in it to keep the city's streets from deteriorating, not make them any better. As things stand, there isn't even going to be enough cash to do that.

Betting on Rockets: A Tech School in Waco Dreams of Becoming a Spaceport
The plans at Texas State Technical College's airport in Waco reflect Texas' hopeful embrace of the commercial space industry.

Seven for No. 7: Pudge Rodriguez' Finest Moments
Relive his best moments as the esteemed catcher enters the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Weekly Schutze

"What strikes me is the larger theme of abandonment, all the more ominous because it comes from a generation of leadership already identified with abandonment. Their whole mentality has always been that they will only deign to do business in the city if the city kisses their asses and pays them. Meanwhile they continue to bet their real money on sprawl."

— Jim Schutze, from "Somebody Needs to Tell City Hall That Abandoning Dallas Is Not An Option"

Horse's Mouth

Greetings From a Spaceman
An astronaut on the International Space Station routinely plays this game from orbit. This time, it's Texas' turn.

Bush's White House Letter to Obama, Revealed

ABC News obtained the White House letter left by George W. Bush to his successor, Barack Obama: “There will be trying moments. The critics will rage. Your ‘friends’ will disappoint you. But, you will have an Almighty God to comfort you, a family who loves you, and a country that is pulling for you, including me. No matter what comes, you will be inspired by the character and compassion of the people you now lead."

Parting Shot

Local Reporter Makes Awkward Stand Against Dehydration

Joe Pappalardo
Joe Pappalardo is editor in chief of the Dallas Observer.

