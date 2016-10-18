We Rated the 10 Best Dallas-Related Crying Jordan Memes

Oh, the happy memories. @dcbluestarviatwitter

Crying Jordan is one of the weirdest, best, memes on the internet. Born out of Michael Jordan's tearful Basketball Hall of Fame induction speech, it plasters the greatest basketball player of all time's crying mug on anyone or anything that's had a particularly tough moment.

It's a little cruel, but a lot of fun and Dallas' finest haven't been spared. Here are 10 of the best Dallas-related uses of Crying Jordan.

10. Jordan Spieth loses the Masters. — In April, Dallas' Jordan Spieth had a hammerlock on his second consecutive Masters title. After leading the tournament by five shots as he made the turn on Sunday, Spieth had a meltdown for the ages, culminating in a quadruple-bogey 7 on Augusta's 12th hole.

9-8. Rougned Odor punches Jose Bautista. — Rougned Odor won the battle when he landed a textbook right cross to Bautista jaw, but Bautista would win the war in October, when his Blue Jays knocked the Rangers out of the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

The Jose Bautista Crying Jordan the Internet has been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/lbxJV7YigP — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) May 15, 2016

7. Tony Romo's spine — This was posted in August after Romo injured his back for the third time in four years.

6. Jerry Jones — This one can be used for any number of purposes.

Things aren't going well for the Dallas Cowboys... pic.twitter.com/yxOmU4Lb3u — Crying Jordan (@CryingJordan) August 3, 2016

5. Here's Dez Bryant after his recent knee injury. —

When Dez Bryant looks in the mirror... pic.twitter.com/aiZgbg6RG8 — Crying Jordan (@CryingJordan) September 29, 2016

4. Zeke's hurdle. — Ezekiel Elliott hurdled the Bears Chris Prosinski during the Cowboys' 31-17 week three win over the Bears.

3. Ryan Reaves blows the Stars a kiss. — In the midst of clobbering the Stars 6-1 during game three of their Western Conference semi-final, Blues winger Ryan Reaves blew the Stars bench a kiss after winning a fight against the Stars' Curtis McKenzie. Stars captain Jamie Benn said his team would remember the kiss, but the Stars lost the series, four games to three.

2. Steven Adams can't beat the buzzer. — After Steven Adams' game-winning layup was waived off during the Mavericks' game two win over the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 playoffs, Mavs center Javale McGee taunted Adams with an apparently homemade Crying Jordan.

1. Crying (DeAndre) Jordan — After the Mavs beat almost Mav DeAndre Jordan and the Clippers last season, Jordan was hit with the only treatment that made sense.