Week in Review: DPD Ends Dog Death Case, Vets Defend Tuition Perk, and NASCAR Backs the Dallas Blue

The Dallas IRS Office That's Quietly Determining the Fate of the Clinton Foundation

This IRS review has not generated similar waves as Department of Justice probes into the foundation, and has largely been forgotten in the campaign's melee. It's just not as sexy as private email servers, FBI infighting and charges of political pressure applied to law enforcement. But even though this examination is less scrutinized and is harder to conceptualize, its impact may be important.

NFL, Columbus City Attorney Resurrect Ezekiel Elliott Domestic Violence Investigation

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott can't move fast enough to escape the shadow of domestic violence accusations.

Dallas Police Department Closes the Book on Dog Mauling Death

Evidence from the impounded dogs after a notorious attack was sent to two labs, but neither lab was able to match DNA from the dogs to that found on the victim's body.

Veterans Face Uncertainty as Texas Politicians and Universities Take Aim at Tuition Aid

A fight is again brewing over the cost of a program that allows Texas veterans and their families. The program's cost increased from $24.7 million in 2008 to $169.1 million in 2014.

Vital Stats Services Crosses the Street

In case you missed it, starting in November, Dallas residents who need help from the city's Vital Statistics department won't have to go to City Hall. Instead, the office of birth and death certificates will be next door to the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library at 1515 Young St. It's open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Gets Blue

The debut of the “Back the Blue” NASCAR car has arrived. ZAK Products, a Dallas company that vends products to auto stores, painted its No. 83 Toyota Camry in the video below. The car, driven by Matt DiBenedetto at the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Nov. 6, is the first to support a police department.

Legally and politically, simply handing the Trinity River Park over to Rose and her organization feels exactly like what the mayor just tried to do with Fair Park, the city’s neglected 277-acre exposition park in South Dallas. There, City Hall and the public wasted a year of effort debating Rawlings’ plan to deliver Fair Park by fiat to his oilman friend, Walt Humann, only for the mayor to learn at the last minute that he couldn’t simply give away large public parks. Or even little bitty ones, for that matter. Public means public. The public is a real thing. Land owned by the public is owned by somebody. The public. Rich people can’t just take it. Nor can they give it away. They have to ask. There are rules.

