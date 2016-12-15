menu

White House Invites Family of a Local Transgender Boy to Attend Rogue One Screening

Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 5:13 p.m.
By Christian McPhate
Amber Briggle with her son MG.
Amber Briggle with her son MG.
Courtesy of Amber Briggle
Local transgender activist Amber Briggle and her family have been invited to the White House on Friday afternoon to watch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Briggle is the mother of a transgender son and made national news earlier this year after Denton County Republican-elect Sheriff Tracy Murphree had threatened on Facebook to assault any transgender person caught in a public bathroom with his daughter.

Murphree later apologized, claiming he was talking about child molesters — who don’t pose as transgender people but are often friends and family.

Briggle made the national spotlight again when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a staunch advocate of a bathroom policy to prevent transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice, agreed to have dinner at her home in Denton.

Briggle was asked by the White House not to speak with press until they receive further direction from the White House. “I definitely don’t want to screw this up!” she wrote in a Facebook message.

It’s unclear if President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will be attending the screening. Briggle posted on Facebook that she thought they may be attending, but the White House has yet to confirm their attendance.

Christian McPhate
Christian McPhate is an award-winning journalist who specializes in investigative reporting. He covers crime, the environment, business government and social justice. His work has appeared in several publications, including the Dallas Morning News, the Fort Worth Star Telegram, the Miami Herald, San Antonio Express News and The Washington Times.

