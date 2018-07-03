 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
White Rock Dog Park
White Rock Dog Park
Observer File Photo

Water Activities Resume, Dog Park Reopens Tuesday at White Rock Lake

Stephen Young | July 3, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

White Rock Lake is officially back to normal after more than a million gallons of sewage threatened the recreation spot late last week. At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the White Rock dog park will reopen, allowing the lake's furriest visitors to get back in the water for the first time since Thursday. Human water recreation at the park resumed late Monday.

Last week, construction workers "bored into a wastewater transmission pipeline," according to the North Texas Municipal Water District. Sewage from the pipeline flowed more than a mile from the site where the overflow occurred, near Village Creek Drive north of the George Bush Tollway, into White Rock Creek, about 12 miles north of White Rock Lake.

Related Stories

Dallas shut down all recreational activities at the lake, as the water district and Trinity Watershed Management tested the water and attempted to contain the spill upstream. Their efforts were a success, the water district confirmed Monday.

According to North Texas Municipal Water District spokeswoman Denise Hickey, crews worked all day and all night Saturday and Sunday pumping water out of the creek to remove the sewage. Using dissolved oxygen testing, workers determined that the spilled sewage did not get south of Frankford Road in Far North Dallas.

Dallas' drinking water supply was never in any danger  because White Rock Lake is not a water supply source for Dallas Water Utilities.

Dalton Laferney contributed reporting to this article.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >