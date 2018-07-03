Water Activities Resume, Dog Park Reopens Tuesday at White Rock Lake

White Rock Lake is officially back to normal after more than a million gallons of sewage threatened the recreation spot late last week. At 5 a.m. Tuesday, the White Rock dog park will reopen, allowing the lake's furriest visitors to get back in the water for the first time since Thursday. Human water recreation at the park resumed late Monday.

Last week, construction workers "bored into a wastewater transmission pipeline," according to the North Texas Municipal Water District. Sewage from the pipeline flowed more than a mile from the site where the overflow occurred, near Village Creek Drive north of the George Bush Tollway, into White Rock Creek, about 12 miles north of White Rock Lake.