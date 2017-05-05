Your Primer For This Weekend's Dallas City Council Election

EXPAND Election signs at Reverchon Park in Oak Lawn. Joe Pappalardo

Saturday's Dallas City Council election is an undeniably big one. At least six council races look to be reasonably competitive and voters seem to be taking notice. As of the end of early voting Tuesday night, 23,355 Dallas residents have voted in their city council race, up more than 4,000 votes from early voting two years ago, when there was actually a mayoral contest on the ballot.

If you've missed out on early voting, you can still vote on Saturday, election day, when polls around the city will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you're just catching up on the races, here's coverage from Dallas Observer that can help inform your vote.

What to Watch for Ahead of Saturday's Dallas City Council Election — A guide to all the races Saturday, complete with clues to who's competitive, who isn't and which races you might look to for an upset.

On the Record With Journalist Turned City Council Candidate Candace Evans — An interview with District 11 challenger Candy Evans.

Talking Pension Crisis, Housing, Transportation With City Councilman Lee Kleinman — An interview with Evans' opponent, incumbent Lee Kleinman.

Biggest Issue in East Dallas Council Race is PAC Supporting a Challenger — Jim Schutze gives you a tour of the District 14 race between incumbent Philip Kingston, one of the leaders of council opposition to Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, and Matt Wood, an East Dallas lawyer supported by a Super PAC run by Rawlings' campaign manager, Mari Woodlief.

District 14 Council Candidate Matt Wood Swears He’s Against the Trinity Toll Road, Believe It or Not — Schutze's interview with Wood.

Kingston Breaks With Tradition and Makes Endorsement of Council Challenger — Kingston and his ally on the city council, Scott Griggs, are supporting Dallas County Schools Board Member Omar Narvaez in his effort to unseat District 6 Council member Monica Alonzo.

City, County Investigate Possible Voter Fraud In Upcoming Council Election — Both the city of Dallas and Dallas County are taking steps to ensure the integrity of the vote in West Dallas' District 6, a district known for absentee ballot shenanigans.

