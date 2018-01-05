Zach Thompson Out as Head of Dallas County Health and Human Services

Zach Thompson, director of Dallas County Human Health and Human Services, is out of the job he held since 2003. Initial media reports Thursday afternoon indicated that Thompson planned to retire Jan. 31, but DCHHS spokeswoman Renae Crutchfield told the Observer that Thompson has been off the job since Dec. 29. She also refuted reports from WFAA-TV and KXAS-TV that Thompson was escorted out of his county office Thursday.

Thompson's cellphone, on which he'd frequently taken media calls, even during the height of crises, appeared to no longer be in service Thursday.