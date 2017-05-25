menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 85: Beef Belly Rolls at Small Brewpub

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 88: Sixty Vines' Cabernet Burger


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 85: Beef Belly Rolls at Small Brewpub

Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 12:24 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
These tiny sandwiches are only big enough for a couple bites, but that just adds to the charm.
These tiny sandwiches are only big enough for a couple bites, but that just adds to the charm.
Beth Rankin
A A

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Related Stories

Over the last few months, Small Brewpub has shifted its food menu to focus less on avant-garde meat creations and more on affordable brewpub fare. For this Oak Cliff brewpub and restaurant, the challenge lies in striking a balance between accessible and interesting. With at least one snack item on the menu, it has succeeded.

The beef belly on rolls ($8) are made with fluffy, house-baked rolls from pastry chef Maricsa Trejo, succulent beef belly, sweet but biting house-made pickles and a creamy aioli that binds it all together. The resulting snack – each order comes with two, and you'll annihilate each one in two to three bites – nails it on all fronts: salty, fatty beef; cloudlike bread; sweet, tangy and shockingly fresh pickles; and a hit of creaminess from the aioli.

Small's menu is largely snack-based, perfect for sharing with the table while sipping house-brewed beer or one of its seriously above-average cocktails. If your hunger surpasses snack-friendly levels, the new burger is a must-order.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Small Brewpub
More Info
More Info

333 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75208

972-863-1594

smallbrewpub.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >