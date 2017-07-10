100 Favorite Dishes, No. 58: The Mushroom Pizza at Pie Tap

EXPAND Hello, lover. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

If you scoff at the idea of eggs as a pizza topping, you clearly have yet to try Pie Tap Pizza Workshop's delectable mushroom pizza.

The Dallas pizzeria is known for its meticulously housemade dough and for its delivery — you can get both pizza and beer or wine delivered, which makes us wonder why every pizza place on earth hasn't caught on to this genius idea. But it should also become famous for convincing us that a sunny side up egg could be the world's greatest pizza topping.

The mushroom pizza ($15) comes topped with caramelized onion, bacon, mushrooms and a local farm egg that oozes a beautiful yolky sauce, giving this pizza an indulgent touch. If you're not having it delivered with a six-pack, don't skip the fresh grated parmesan sprinkled liberally over every slice.

