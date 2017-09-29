menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 7: La Me's House Special Soup #98

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 13: Revolver's Saucy Frog Leg Tacos


Friday, September 29, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Brian Reinhart
Three of the soups at La Me.
Kathy Tran
A A

In honor of the 2017 Best of Dallas® issue, on newsstands now, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

My kho dac biet, a house specialty at La Me, contains multitudes. It’s a bowl of curly noodles like you might find in an instant ramen cup, but mixed up with two kinds of pork — grilled and ground — plus crab claws, clams and scallions. On top, one of the most awe-inspiring garnishes in Dallas: a whole shrimp, legs and all, fried right into the middle of a round cracker.

Oh, and this is meant to be a soup. We ordered the broth on the side and dumped it in after a few bites, marveling at the magic trick as the clear broth melded with the grilled pork to form a savory brown soup. La Me is one of a number of restaurants in the northeastern corner of Dallas, on the border with Garland and Richardson, which proves that if the afterlife has an all-you-can-eat restaurant line, Vietnamese people will be in charge of the soup section.

Brian Reinhart
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.

