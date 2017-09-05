menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 26: Americano's Shaved Cauliflower Salad

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 30: Beef Ravioli at Civello’s


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 26: Americano's Shaved Cauliflower Salad

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 11:29 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Americano's shaved cauliflower salad, $10.EXPAND
Americano's shaved cauliflower salad, $10.
Beth Rankin
A A

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

It's so utterly, unflinchingly simple: tiny pieces of cauliflower, shaved thin. Fatty, salty pistachios and sweet golden raisins. Lemon and olive oil drizzled overtop, all of it mixed together and served in a shallow bowl.

Americano's shaved cauliflower salad could hardly be simpler: salt, sugar, acid, fat. And yet it always tastes memorable, a reminder that some of life's most beautiful pleasures are often its most uncomplicated. Eating it at Americano, where people eat and talk and linger over digestifs as downtown bustles around them, is as simple a Dallas pleasure as you'll find in a harried city like ours.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >