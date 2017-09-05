100 Favorite Dishes, No. 26: Americano's Shaved Cauliflower Salad

EXPAND Americano's shaved cauliflower salad, $10. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

It's so utterly, unflinchingly simple: tiny pieces of cauliflower, shaved thin. Fatty, salty pistachios and sweet golden raisins. Lemon and olive oil drizzled overtop, all of it mixed together and served in a shallow bowl.

Americano's shaved cauliflower salad could hardly be simpler: salt, sugar, acid, fat. And yet it always tastes memorable, a reminder that some of life's most beautiful pleasures are often its most uncomplicated. Eating it at Americano, where people eat and talk and linger over digestifs as downtown bustles around them, is as simple a Dallas pleasure as you'll find in a harried city like ours.

