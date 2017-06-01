100 Favorite Dishes, No. 80: Any Sandwich on Iraqi Bread at Bilad Bakery and Restaurant
|
Shawarma ready to eat at Bilad Bakery.
Kathy Tran
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.
At Bilad Bakery and Restaurant, there’s regular pita bread, of course, and it's good. But the samoon, or “Iraqi bread,” is what we’re still dreaming about months later. It’s shaped like an oval, with little points of dough sticking out each end like rolling-pin handles. They come out hot, straight from the oven and achingly fresh, and when you bite into them, there’s a classic crisp-outside, soft-inside party of textures in your mouth.
It almost doesn’t matter what’s in the sandwich because with that bread – and with Bilad’s terrific pickles and veggies – lunch will be stellar. But this bakery-restaurant-market makes pretty good falafel and excellent shawarma from either chicken or beef. Try dipping a falafel sandwich in amba, a mango and vinegar variation on ketchup, and you can’t go wrong with some hummus on the side. In fact, at Bilad Bakery and Restaurant, you can’t go wrong at all.
Related Location
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Dallas dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!