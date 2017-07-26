100 Favorite Dishes, No. 52: The Meat and Cheese Board at the Blind Butcher

EXPAND Blind Butcher's meat and cheese board ($25) is the snack of champions. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

The Blind Butcher loves meat, so much so that it undertakes the process of smoking, curing and otherwise concocting its entire array of adventurous meats in house. Pastrami, bone broth, pates, terrines, duck fat fries, foie gras sausage — this Brooklyn-esque Lower Greenville spot is prime for meat-snacking and beer-drinking.

Even on the hottest summer day, there's pleasure in sitting beneath misting fans on the back patio, sipping Lakewood Brewing's Goatman imperial India black lager and snacking on whatever magic happens to come on that day's meat and cheese board ($25). On a recent visit, there were rich, chili-flecked cheeses, a curry pate, beautifully spicy and juicy chicken sausage, and toasted pretzel bread. The quarter Scotch egg on the board was dry and underwhelming, but a swipe of creamy goat cheese and a slab of pate atop toasted bread — sprinkled liberally with pickled vegetables and chutney — more than made up for it. This is how bar snacking is meant to be.

