menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 52: The Meat and Cheese Board at the Blind Butcher

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 55: Pork Belly Tacos at Komali


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 52: The Meat and Cheese Board at the Blind Butcher

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 11:52 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Blind Butcher's meat and cheese board ($25) is the snack of champions.EXPAND
Blind Butcher's meat and cheese board ($25) is the snack of champions.
Beth Rankin
A A

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

The Blind Butcher loves meat, so much so that it undertakes the process of smoking, curing and otherwise concocting its entire array of adventurous meats in house. Pastrami, bone broth, pates, terrines, duck fat fries, foie gras sausage — this Brooklyn-esque Lower Greenville spot is prime for meat-snacking and beer-drinking.

Even on the hottest summer day, there's pleasure in sitting beneath misting fans on the back patio, sipping Lakewood Brewing's Goatman imperial India black lager and snacking on whatever magic happens to come on that day's meat and cheese board ($25). On a recent visit, there were rich, chili-flecked cheeses, a curry pate, beautifully spicy and juicy chicken sausage, and toasted pretzel bread. The quarter Scotch egg on the board was dry and underwhelming, but a swipe of creamy goat cheese and a slab of pate atop toasted bread — sprinkled liberally with pickled vegetables and chutney — more than made up for it. This is how bar snacking is meant to be.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Blind Butcher
More Info
More Info

1919 Greenville Ave.
Dallas / Fort Worth, TX 75206

theblindbutcher.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >