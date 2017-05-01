100 Favorite Dishes, No. 100: The Prospector's Breakfast at Boulevardier

EXPAND For $12, this dish at Boulevardier will make you feel like a million bucks. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

It's that time again, time for us to share the fruits of our Dallas restaurant exploration as we prepare for the annual Best of Dallas issue, which hits newsstands on Sept. 28. It felt appropriate to start as all good things do: with breakfast.

Boulevardier is a well-known solid bet when you're in the market for an indulgent Bishop Arts brunch. But one dish in particular will make you feel like a million bucks: the Prospector's Breakfast, a $12 open-faced omelet piled high with house-made bacon, golden fried oysters, arugula, Parmesan, lemon and capers.

The crunch of the fried olives mixed with the bite of Parmesan, the smoke of bacon and the briney hit of the capers create the kind of brunch dish that, when combined with a mimosa or several, will easily make you forget that tomorrow is Monday.

