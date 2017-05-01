menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 100: The Prospector's Breakfast at Boulevardier


Monday, May 1, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
For $12, this dish at Boulevardier will make you feel like a million bucks.
Beth Rankin
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

It's that time again, time for us to share the fruits of our Dallas restaurant exploration as we prepare for the annual Best of Dallas issue, which hits newsstands on Sept. 28. It felt appropriate to start as all good things do: with breakfast.

Boulevardier is a well-known solid bet when you're in the market for an indulgent Bishop Arts brunch. But one dish in particular will make you feel like a million bucks: the Prospector's Breakfast, a $12 open-faced omelet piled high with house-made bacon, golden fried oysters, arugula, Parmesan, lemon and capers.

The crunch of the fried olives mixed with the bite of Parmesan, the smoke of bacon and the briney hit of the capers create the kind of brunch dish that, when combined with a mimosa or several, will easily make you forget that tomorrow is Monday.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Boulevardier
408 N. Bishop Ave.
Dallas, TX 75208

214-942-1828

dallasboulevardier.com

