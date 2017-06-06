menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 77: Braised Rabbit Pappardelle at Gemma

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 77: Braised Rabbit Pappardelle at Gemma

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Gemma's braised rabbit pappardelle, $26.75, is likely to be at the top of your server's list of recommendations.EXPAND
Gemma's braised rabbit pappardelle, $26.75, is likely to be at the top of your server's list of recommendations.
Beth Rankin
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dish es, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

It's one of those dishes that, if you've been to Gemma more than once, is kind of a given: long, flat ribbons of fresh pappardelle tossed with juicy, tender braised rabbit, salty pancetta, fresh Swiss chard and woodsy thyme. Gemma's pappardelle with braised rabbit ($26.75) is likely to be at the top of your server's list of recommendations, and for good reason. It may seem like the kind of dish that's better for a crisp fall day than a sticky early summer evening, but this dish sings regardless of season.

Whether you've been to Gemma five times or 50,  this dish warms your soul every time. When combined with Gemma's endlessly thoughtful service, it's as much of a hug on your first visit as it will be on your 500th. It's dishes like this one that have us waiting in anticipation for the opening of Sachet, the forthcoming Mediterranean food and wine spot that Gemma's team is opening this summer at 4270 Oak Lawn Ave.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

