100 Favorite Dishes, No. 77: Braised Rabbit Pappardelle at Gemma

EXPAND Gemma's braised rabbit pappardelle, $26.75, is likely to be at the top of your server's list of recommendations. Beth Rankin

It's one of those dishes that, if you've been to Gemma more than once, is kind of a given: long, flat ribbons of fresh pappardelle tossed with juicy, tender braised rabbit, salty pancetta, fresh Swiss chard and woodsy thyme. Gemma's pappardelle with braised rabbit ($26.75) is likely to be at the top of your server's list of recommendations, and for good reason. It may seem like the kind of dish that's better for a crisp fall day than a sticky early summer evening, but this dish sings regardless of season.

Whether you've been to Gemma five times or 50, this dish warms your soul every time. When combined with Gemma's endlessly thoughtful service, it's as much of a hug on your first visit as it will be on your 500th. It's dishes like this one that have us waiting in anticipation for the opening of Sachet, the forthcoming Mediterranean food and wine spot that Gemma's team is opening this summer at 4270 Oak Lawn Ave.

