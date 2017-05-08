100 Favorite Dishes, No. 95: Carpaccio au Poivre at Town Hearth

Town Hearth's beef carpaccio ($18) has quickly proven to be one of the restaurant's most memorable starters. Kathy Tran

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

At Town Hearth, big and bold is the name of the game. A $79 bone-in rib-eye cooked over fire, a 1974 Ducati Sport motorcycle listed on the menu as a $75,000 side dish, the minesweeping submarine suspended in a tank at the center of the room — restaurateur Nick Badovinus was not going for subtlety with this new fine-dining destination in the Design District.

Despite all the boisterous ego, one of our favorite dishes at Town Hearth is a subtle, delicate small plate: the Carpaccio au Poivre ($18). Paper-thin slices of prime strip are artfully arranged and drizzled with horseradish cream, balsamic reduction and fresh cracked black pepper. Whether you're preparing to throw down with a $125 "Battle Axe" bone-in rib-eye or merely sipping high-end pours from the epic whiskey list, this wispy but indulgent dish is an ideal introduction to the city's most over-the-top steakhouse.

