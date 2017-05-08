menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 95: Carpaccio au Poivre at Town Hearth

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 95: Carpaccio au Poivre at Town Hearth

Monday, May 8, 2017 at 12:25 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
Town Hearth's beef carpaccio ($18) has quickly proven to be one of the restaurant's most memorable starters.
Kathy Tran
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

At Town Hearth, big and bold is the name of the game. A $79 bone-in rib-eye cooked over fire, a 1974 Ducati Sport motorcycle listed on the menu as a $75,000 side dish, the minesweeping submarine suspended in a tank at the center of the room — restaurateur Nick Badovinus was not going for subtlety with this new fine-dining destination in the Design District.

Despite all the boisterous ego, one of our favorite dishes at Town Hearth is a subtle, delicate small plate: the Carpaccio au Poivre ($18). Paper-thin slices of prime strip are artfully arranged and drizzled with horseradish cream, balsamic reduction and fresh cracked black pepper. Whether you're preparing to throw down with a $125 "Battle Axe" bone-in rib-eye or merely sipping high-end pours from the epic whiskey list, this wispy but indulgent dish is an ideal introduction to the city's most over-the-top steakhouse.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Town Hearth
1617 Market Center Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75207

214-761-1617

www.facebook.com/pages/Town-Hearth/13...

