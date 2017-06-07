menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 76: Crispy Gulf Shrimp at IdleRye

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
A basket of joy at IdleRye.
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

IdleRye may be a Deep Ellum newcomer, but it's already putting out some solid plates. Case in point: the crispy Gulf shrimp, a nod to the modern American restaurant's dabbling in both Louisiana and Eastern European flavors. Even more memorable than the Texas fried quail or the hallowed pierogis, this shareable snack is pretty addictive. Buttermilk-battered Gulf shrimp hit the table freshly fried and sprinkled with garlic and Parmesan.

Perhaps the best part: the downright drinkable lemon-herb aioli served alongside these bright, happy shrimp. Order a basket to split with the table, and once it's empty (which will happen fast), hold onto that aioli — we spent our meal dipping everything we could find in that flaxen liquid even though it's the shrimp that really make it sing.

Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
IdleRye
2826 Elm St.
Dallas, TX

