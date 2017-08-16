menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 37: Rajwadi Serves a Fast-Food Veggie Burger Unlike Any Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 42: Spicy Garlic Peanut Noodles at Monkey King Noodle Company


100 Favorite Dishes, No. 37: Rajwadi Serves a Fast-Food Veggie Burger Unlike Any Other

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Brian Reinhart
This is not your average veggie burger.
This is not your average veggie burger.
Brian Reinhart
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

There aren’t many veggie burgers in Dallas like this one. Rajwadi, a fast-food counter hidden inside an Indian supermarket in the Valley Ranch neighborhood, has a number of eclectic specialty chaats, the affordable street snacks that are beloved favorites in India. Dabeli is a griddled burger bun with, in lieu of a patty, a mash of sweet potatoes. The sweet potatoes are enlivened by a lightning bolt of curry spices, then studded with roasted peanuts for texture, pomegranate seeds for tartness and red onions for that last bit of fresh bite.

This snack, originally from Gujarat, is like none other — and at $5, it’s an affordable, light lunch. Another similar offering for a similar price: the samosa sandwich, which is, yes, a veggie samosa smashed and placed in a burger bun.

Rajwadi's samosa sandwich
Rajwadi's samosa sandwich
Kathy Tran

On the way out of the supermarket after tasting a veggie burger so bold, so eclectic and so texturally interesting that the standard variety looks even sadder in comparison, you should make sure to browse the supermarket’s sweets section and grab a container to go for as little as $2.

Brian Reinhart
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.

