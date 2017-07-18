100 Favorite Dishes, No. 56: The Disco Fries at Spiral Diner

It's all (vegan) gravy, baby. Kathryn DeBruler

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Aside from being exceedingly fun to order — everything is better with the word "disco" in front of it — Spiral Diner's disco fries are an A+ hangover order at this Dallas vegan mainstay.

A generous portion of golden-roasted potato home fries is covered in shockingly melty "cheese" made by Daiya, a company that specializes in dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free tapioca starch shreds that taste and melt in a surprisingly cheesy manner.

Atop the vaguely cheesy potatoes, the piece de resistance: Spiral Diner's gravy, a pepper-flaked vegan gravy made with soy, onion and flour. Even with a curious, faint taste of vanilla, this gravy is surprisingly effective at tricking your brain into thinking you're chowing down on a buttery pool of rich sausage gravy.

