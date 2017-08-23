menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 35: The Enchiladas at E Bar Tex Mex

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 37: Rajwadi Serves a Fast-Food Veggie Burger Unlike Any Other


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 35: The Enchiladas at E Bar Tex Mex

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
The enchiladas at E Bar are delicious without weighing you down, which is no small feat in the world of Tex-Mex.EXPAND
The enchiladas at E Bar are delicious without weighing you down, which is no small feat in the world of Tex-Mex.
Beth Rankin
A A

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Related Stories

In the great state of Texas, when it comes to Tex-Mex, the bar is set pretty low — half the plate is populated by filler (forgettable rice and refried beans), and it's hard to find Tex-Mex that will sate that cheesy, saucy craving without weighing you down.

But at E Bar Tex Mex, you can go ham on heavy Texas favorites without feeling like you just ate a double chicken-fried steak for lunch. To get the full experience, go with a combo featuring both the sour cream enchilada (filled with chicken that, for once, isn't dry as a bone) and the ubiquitous cheese enchilada slathered in chili con carne.

It's not revolutionary or utterly life changing, but it is damn good Tex-Mex that won't make you feel like you ate a cheese-covered bowling ball — and that's worth something. The addictive chips and salsa at the start of the meal are the icing on this Texas-shaped cake.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >