100 Favorite Dishes, No. 35: The Enchiladas at E Bar Tex Mex

The enchiladas at E Bar are delicious without weighing you down, which is no small feat in the world of Tex-Mex. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

In the great state of Texas, when it comes to Tex-Mex, the bar is set pretty low — half the plate is populated by filler (forgettable rice and refried beans), and it's hard to find Tex-Mex that will sate that cheesy, saucy craving without weighing you down.

But at E Bar Tex Mex, you can go ham on heavy Texas favorites without feeling like you just ate a double chicken-fried steak for lunch. To get the full experience, go with a combo featuring both the sour cream enchilada (filled with chicken that, for once, isn't dry as a bone) and the ubiquitous cheese enchilada slathered in chili con carne.

It's not revolutionary or utterly life changing, but it is damn good Tex-Mex that won't make you feel like you ate a cheese-covered bowling ball — and that's worth something. The addictive chips and salsa at the start of the meal are the icing on this Texas-shaped cake.

