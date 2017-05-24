menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 86: Fried Chicken and Texas-Shaped Waffle at Tillman's

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 86: Fried Chicken and Texas-Shaped Waffle at Tillman's

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Brian Reinhart
The Texas-shaped waffle is topped with fried chicken, bacon and powdered sugar.
Kathy Tran
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Yes, you’ll look like a tourist eating it. Yes, someone at your table will try to Instagram it. Yes, it’s a total cliche.

But you know what? Sometimes a waffle shaped like Texas topped with fried chicken and bacon is just what’s called for. And at Tillman’s Roadhouse, it’s pretty darn good. The remodeled, revamped Bishop Arts restaurant has put new focus and energy into its food, and the results are rock-solid. The chicken and waffles are a visual indulgence, but they taste great, too: big ol’ slab-cut bacon laid across well-breaded, crisp, juicy fried chicken.

Fried chicken and waffles make for an excessive breakfast no matter where they’re ordered. So why not use a Texas-shaped waffle iron and add some smoky bacon? It’s go big or go home, and in Dallas, we go big.

Brian Reinhart
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.
Tillman's Roadhouse
324 W. 7th St.
Dallas, TX 75208-4639

214-942-0988

www.tillmansroadhouse.com

