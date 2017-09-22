100 Favorite Dishes, No. 13: Revolver's Saucy Frog Leg Tacos

EXPAND The Kermit in Bangkok taco at Revolver Taco Lounge features housemade Thai yellow curry sauce. Brian Reinhart

Leading up to next week's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Revolver Taco Lounge has brought a rebellious and improvisational spirit to the Dallas taco scene, coupled with serious fine-dining credentials and careful culinary study. The result is ingenious specials like the Kermit in Bangkok, an occasional guest star on the menu that combines frog legs with a Thai curry sauce made from scratch in house. It’s an ingenious twist on tacos de guisado, or stewed meat, that merges different culinary worlds and has a comically scary name, too.

In addition to the homemade curry, Kermit gets topped with Thai basil and slivers of toasted almond, showing off Revolver’s keen sense of balance in both flavors and textures. This special likely won’t be there on your next visit, but some other equally brilliant offerings no doubt will. They’ll have you echoing Revolver’s unofficial, highly punctuated slogan: “It’s Deep Ellum, baby!!!”

