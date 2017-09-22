menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 13: Revolver's Saucy Frog Leg Tacos

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 19: The Secret Best Order at Trompo is the Gringa


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 13: Revolver's Saucy Frog Leg Tacos

Friday, September 22, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Brian Reinhart
The Kermit in Bangkok taco at Revolver Taco Lounge features housemade Thai yellow curry sauce.EXPAND
The Kermit in Bangkok taco at Revolver Taco Lounge features housemade Thai yellow curry sauce.
Brian Reinhart
A A

Leading up to next week's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Related Stories

Revolver Taco Lounge has brought a rebellious and improvisational spirit to the Dallas taco scene, coupled with serious fine-dining credentials and careful culinary study. The result is ingenious specials like the Kermit in Bangkok, an occasional guest star on the menu that combines frog legs with a Thai curry sauce made from scratch in house. It’s an ingenious twist on tacos de guisado, or stewed meat, that merges different culinary worlds and has a comically scary name, too.

In addition to the homemade curry, Kermit gets topped with Thai basil and slivers of toasted almond, showing off Revolver’s keen sense of balance in both flavors and textures. This special likely won’t be there on your next visit, but some other equally brilliant offerings no doubt will. They’ll have you echoing Revolver’s unofficial, highly punctuated slogan: “It’s Deep Ellum, baby!!!”

Brian Reinhart
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >