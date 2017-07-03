menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 62: FT33's Chicken Liver Mousse

Monday, July 3, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
FT33's chicken liver mousse is an adventurous take on a straightforward meal starter.
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

When it hits the table, it's hard not to wonder what kind of sorcery has been placed before you.

FT33's chicken liver mousse is a refreshing take on a dish that's become commonplace in the era of charcuterie.  A seemingly organic coral latticework of crunchy, impossibly thin "bread crisp" is laid overtop velvety chicken liver mousse, caramelized onion, strawberry jam and fermented parsnip. Instead of spreading the mousse over slices of toast, you're meant to crack into the bread crisp on top, eating the surprisingly sweet, decadently rich dish with a spoon.

If spoonfuls of chicken liver mousse sound too decadent for you, worry not: The fermented parsnip adds a cool, crisp reprieve, and the strawberry jam sweetens each bite while the bread crisp adds crunch. FT33 could have easily phoned it in with this one — as ubiquitous and inherently indulgent as chicken liver mousse can be — but in classic FT33 style, it went all the way, and the extra effort is more than worth it.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
FT33
1617 Hi Line Dr.
Dallas, TX 75207

