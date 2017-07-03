100 Favorite Dishes, No. 62: FT33's Chicken Liver Mousse

EXPAND FT33's chicken liver mousse is an adventurous take on a straightforward meal starter. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

When it hits the table, it's hard not to wonder what kind of sorcery has been placed before you.

FT33's chicken liver mousse is a refreshing take on a dish that's become commonplace in the era of charcuterie. A seemingly organic coral latticework of crunchy, impossibly thin "bread crisp" is laid overtop velvety chicken liver mousse, caramelized onion, strawberry jam and fermented parsnip. Instead of spreading the mousse over slices of toast, you're meant to crack into the bread crisp on top, eating the surprisingly sweet, decadently rich dish with a spoon.

If spoonfuls of chicken liver mousse sound too decadent for you, worry not: The fermented parsnip adds a cool, crisp reprieve, and the strawberry jam sweetens each bite while the bread crisp adds crunch. FT33 could have easily phoned it in with this one — as ubiquitous and inherently indulgent as chicken liver mousse can be — but in classic FT33 style, it went all the way, and the extra effort is more than worth it.

