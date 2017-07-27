menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 51: Las Costras at La Botana Taco Bar

Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 3:36 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
The real star of these hefty tacos? The layer of melted, crispy cheese beneath the meat.EXPAND
Beth Rankin
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

La Botana Taco Bar, the food truck often posted up at Truck Yard or Sisu, makes a phenomenal taco. What's the only thing that could make these tacos better? Cheese. And not just any cheese, either.

La Botana sears soft white Chihuahua cheese, creating this beautifully crusty, melty, stretchy bed of cheese, then stuffs it with the taco filling of your choice (we suggest pastor, flank steak or the daily veg option, like caramelized mushrooms) and stuffs it all into an impeccably fresh flour tortilla topped with Botana's stellar tangy salsas. Keep an eye on their daily specials, like the occasional costra made on a cauliflower tortilla.

Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

