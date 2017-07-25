100 Favorite Dishes, No. 53: Machi Cure at Uchi

EXPAND We call it nachos of the sea. Uchi calls it machi cure. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Picking a favorite dish from a meal at Uchi is like picking your favorite from a basket of puppies — there's really no wrong answer here, especially if you've done right by giving control of your meal over to the talent behind the sushi bar. But on a recent visit, we started our meal with a dish that we can only describe as nachos of the sea, but better.

The machi cure ($18) is made with hunks of rich, smoked yellowtail, wispy chives and Marcona almonds atop a yucca crisp, and it's a serious A-game meal starter. The hint of smoke in the abundantly fresh yellowtail plays off the subtle oniony bite from the chives, the hit of nuttiness from the almonds and the impossibly subtle sweetness of the yucca chips to create a dish that tastes memorable but disappears on your tongue just as quickly as it arrives. It's a bold reminder that, whatever else you've ordered that night, you're in for a delightful ride.

