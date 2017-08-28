menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 31: Mariquitas at Havana Cafe

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
These plantain chips are addictive little bites.
Beth Rankin
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Havana Cafe in East Dallas recently expanded, taking over the space next door and opening a mojito bar. Whether you're sitting in the cafe or chillin' in the mojito bar with a Cuba Libre, there's one snack on the menu that stands out: the Mariquitas.

Slices of sweet plantain are fried into crispy chips and topped with mojo sauce, a garlicky, salty-sour Cuban sauce made with sour orange juice, spices and tons of garlic. The sweetness of the plantains combined with the garlicky mojo sauce makes for a seriously addictive bar snack that pairs quite nicely with a fresh mojito.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

