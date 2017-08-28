100 Favorite Dishes, No. 31: Mariquitas at Havana Cafe

EXPAND These plantain chips are addictive little bites. Beth Rankin

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Havana Cafe in East Dallas recently expanded, taking over the space next door and opening a mojito bar. Whether you're sitting in the cafe or chillin' in the mojito bar with a Cuba Libre, there's one snack on the menu that stands out: the Mariquitas.

Slices of sweet plantain are fried into crispy chips and topped with mojo sauce, a garlicky, salty-sour Cuban sauce made with sour orange juice, spices and tons of garlic. The sweetness of the plantains combined with the garlicky mojo sauce makes for a seriously addictive bar snack that pairs quite nicely with a fresh mojito.

