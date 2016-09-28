menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 1: Garden "Charcuterie" at Wayward Sons

Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
The garden "charcuterie" board at Wayward Sons challenges the idea of what charcuterie can be.EXPAND
Kathy Tran
As part of our Best of Dallas® 2016 issue, we've been sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year. Best of Dallas is available online and in newsstands now, and here's out last 100 fave of the year.

If there's one dish that's become ubiquitous in Dallas this year, it's charcuterie — it's everywhere from casual bar food spots to high-end fine dining restaurants like FT33, where you can drop up to $44 on a board of cured meat, pickled vegetables, pates and sharp mustard. But one restaurant made waves when introducing a unique take on a style of food that was starting to feel played out: Wayward Sons.

For once, vegetarians can get in on the once-meaty finger food with Wayward's $22 garden "charcuterie" board, a veggie-centric take on the trend. Sunchoke pate, lentil sausage, wine aspic, house-made pickles, a terrine made with ash-dusted goat cheese and butternut squash — this charcuterie board is inventive and fun, and it sure as hell seems like a good way to get a little extra plant life in your diet.

