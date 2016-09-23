menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 2: Banh Mi at Quoc Bao Bakery

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 2: Banh Mi at Quoc Bao Bakery

Friday, September 23, 2016 at 3:01 p.m.
By Brian Reinhart
A simple banh mi, when executed properly, can be a work of art.
Shutterstock
Leading up to the Best of Dallas® 2016 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

You could spend months on an obsessive quest across Dallas and its suburbs, searching for all the best bánh mì sandwiches. Or you could go to Quoc Bao Bakery in Garland and rest assured that its 14 different to-go sandwich offerings are all at the top of the class. The only question is which one to choose, or, since they're all under $4, how many to choose. (Buy three, get one free. I know people who buy extras for the rest of their day.)

Recently I ordered #8, a combination of meatballs and barbecued pork, and brought it to a morning meeting at the office. The start of the meeting went like this: "You going to pass that around?" "Mind if I take a bite?" "Hope you brought enough for everybody." And, yes, with its crisp veggie crunch, gentle spice, oozing mayo, flavorful meat and ultra-fresh crusty baguette, this sandwich was totally ogle-worthy. But I'm a heartless bastard, so I devoured the whole thing and made them watch. Go get your own, folks. It costs less than a value meal.

