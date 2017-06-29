100 Favorite Dishes, No. 64: Just Because You Can't Pronounce Rantott Sajt Doesn't Mean You Shouldn't Order It
This grilled Hungarian cheese dish makes a damn fine bar snack in Deep Ellum.
Beth Rankin
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.
A dark Deep Ellum bar seems like a strange place to find hearty Hungarian fare, but that's just part of the charm at Armoury D.E. You may not be able to pronounce much of the menu — fasirt, gulyas and hortobagyi palacsinta — but it hardly matters. Point if you have to; this food is worth it.
One of our favorite bar snacks is the rantott sajt, a firm, Hungarian-style white cheese that's breaded, fried and served with a sweet lingonberry jam and a creamy white truffle sauce flecked with black truffle. It hits all the marks: fried, cheesy, sweet, creamy. It's bad for you in the best possible way, and when paired with Armoury's killer cocktails, it's a damn fine afternoon treat enjoyed on the art-filled back patio.
