100 Favorite Dishes, No. 64: Just Because You Can't Pronounce Rantott Sajt Doesn't Mean You Shouldn't Order It

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 64: Just Because You Can't Pronounce Rantott Sajt Doesn't Mean You Shouldn't Order It

Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
This grilled Hungarian cheese dish makes a damn fine bar snack in Deep Ellum.EXPAND
This grilled Hungarian cheese dish makes a damn fine bar snack in Deep Ellum.
Beth Rankin
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

A dark Deep Ellum bar seems like a strange place to find hearty Hungarian fare, but that's just part of the charm at Armoury D.E. You may not be able to pronounce much of the menu — fasirt, gulyas and hortobagyi palacsinta — but it hardly matters. Point if you have to; this food is worth it.

One of our favorite bar snacks is the rantott sajt, a firm, Hungarian-style white cheese that's breaded, fried and served with a sweet lingonberry jam and a creamy white truffle sauce flecked with black truffle. It hits all the marks: fried, cheesy, sweet, creamy. It's bad for you in the best possible way, and when paired with Armoury's killer cocktails, it's a damn fine afternoon treat enjoyed on the art-filled back patio.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Armoury D.E.
2714 Elm St.
Dallas, TX 75226

972-803-5151

armouryde.com

