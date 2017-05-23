100 Favorite Dishes, No. 87: Golden Kimchi at Wu Wei Din

menu

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Brian Reinhart
Wu Wei Din's golden kimchi (top right) surrounded by cucumber salad, spicy wontons, two different noodle bowls and green beans.EXPAND
Wu Wei Din's golden kimchi (top right) surrounded by cucumber salad, spicy wontons, two different noodle bowls and green beans.
Kathy Tran
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

We didn’t expect to come to a Taiwanese noodle restaurant and fall in love with kimchi. But Wu Wei Din in Plano serves up an appetizer called golden kimchi alongside its beef noodle soups and spicy wontons. And golden describes both the color of the dish and the medal we want to award it.

This is a local variation on classic Korean kimchi, with the fiery hot chili spices of the original tamed down. The result still brings some heat but balances it with gentle, natural, sweet notes and the crispness of the cabbage. Scallions complete the harmonious bites. This starter might not be too much to look at, but it merits ordering at least one for every two customers. Plus, you can slurp down a big bowl of hand-pulled noodles afterward and still brag that you ate your veggies.

Brian Reinhart
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.

