100 Favorite Dishes, No. 91: The True Grit at HG Sply Co.

EXPAND Kathy Tran

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Whether or not you worship at the altar of "eating clean," HG Sply Co., which has locations in both Dallas and Fort Worth, makes damn fine food, and the view from the rooftop patio definitely doesn't suck.

Another thing that doesn't suck: the The True Grit, a heaping bowl filled with poblano-cauliflower "grits," sauteed rainbow chard with mushrooms, caramelized onion and an herb salad. Every time we've ordered this dish, the salmon is cooked to buttery perfection, and the cauliflower "grits" taste deceptively indulgent, a true testament to the versatility of this cruciferous treat. It's also a testament to the talent in HG Sply Co.'s kitchen — this healthy-but-not-too-healthy eatery makes eating clean feel like a piece of cake.

