100 Favorite Dishes, No. 91: The True Grit at HG Sply Co.

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 95: Carpaccio au Poivre at Town Hearth


100 Favorite Dishes, No. 91: The True Grit at HG Sply Co.

Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
100 Favorite Dishes, No. 91: The True Grit at HG Sply Co.
Kathy Tran
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Whether or not you worship at the altar of "eating clean," HG Sply Co., which has locations in both Dallas and Fort Worth, makes damn fine food, and the view from the rooftop patio definitely doesn't suck.

Another thing that doesn't suck: the The True Grit, a heaping bowl filled with poblano-cauliflower "grits," sauteed rainbow chard with mushrooms, caramelized onion and an herb salad. Every time we've ordered this dish, the salmon is cooked to buttery perfection, and the cauliflower "grits" taste deceptively indulgent, a true testament to the versatility of this cruciferous treat. It's also a testament to the talent in HG Sply Co.'s kitchen — this healthy-but-not-too-healthy eatery makes eating clean feel like a piece of cake.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Related Location

miles
HG Sply Co.
More Info
More Info

2008 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75206

469-334-0896

