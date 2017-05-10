menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 93: Shrimp Noodle Clay Pot (Goong Op) at Royal Thai

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 98: The Cheesesteak at Cheesesteak House


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 93: Shrimp Noodle Clay Pot (Goong Op) at Royal Thai

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 4:28 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Glass noodles pot-roasted with shrimp, mushrooms, carrots, celery, white wine-ginger sauce and napa cabbage.EXPAND
Glass noodles pot-roasted with shrimp, mushrooms, carrots, celery, white wine-ginger sauce and napa cabbage.
Beth Rankin
A A

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

It's hard to deny the allure of a dish roasted in a clay pot. When it arrives at your table, the lid pulls away to reveal a steaming mountain of flavors that all came together in a fragrant broth. At Royal Thai, they've had a long time to perfect these clay pot recipes; the restaurant has been a Dallas Thai staple since 1992.

First-timers at Royal Thai might feel overwhelmed by the massive menu, but the ample descriptions make it pretty easy if you know what you're in the mood for. Try the goong op, a clay pot-roasted dish filled with juicy shrimp, mushrooms, carrots, celery, napa cabbage and glass noodles in a white wine-ginger sauce. For a noodle dish, it's pleasantly light, the glass noodles soaking up that white wine-ginger goodness but remaining an accent, rather than the focus of the dish. As with any Royal Thai dish, prepare for leftovers – and this dish in particular tastes pretty stellar when reheated the next day.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >