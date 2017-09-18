100 Favorite Dishes, No. 17: Feast Your Eyes on Taquero's Purple Taco Olmeca

EXPAND Taquero's Taco Olmeca is loaded to the max with meat, cheese and peppers. Brian Reinhart

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Taquero has won over the hearts and stomachs of taco lovers from across Dallas, and it’s added a new stop to the West Dallas taco crawl, which takes in excellent seafood at Tacos Mariachi and Trompo’s legendary namesake. But if you want a one-stop meal, a single taco big enough to end the conversation, go for Taquero’s Olmeca, a combination taco of grilled meat, molten cheese and bell peppers. It’s all wrapped up in a blue corn tortilla that's a vivid, unforgettable purple.

Now that the weather is improving, Taquero, which has outdoor seating only, is poised to be a fall dining destination. And there’s more good news: It's introducing new menu items such as salsa-swiped “Mexican grits” and, after a couple of months of cash-only operation, it now accepts credit and debit cards.

